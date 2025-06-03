Rialto Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 73,906 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,933,000 after buying an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

