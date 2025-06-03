Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Lifted by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

