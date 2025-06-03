Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 32,098 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $26,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

