Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,212 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,362,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 100,280.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $157.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $163.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

