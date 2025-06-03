Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) is Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s Largest Position

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,628 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

