State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Stock Performance
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
State Street Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
