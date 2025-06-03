State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get State Street alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. State Street has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.