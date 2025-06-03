Vantage Wealth Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vantage Wealth grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 3.9% of Vantage Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vantage Wealth’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 115,333.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 72,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $225.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

