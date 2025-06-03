1,832 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,429 shares of company stock worth $13,618,028. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

