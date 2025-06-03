Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRSH. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $72,195.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,895 shares in the company, valued at $583,961.95. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $123,880.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,634.10. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,909 shares of company stock worth $425,981 over the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,002,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $61,530,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $57,527,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $48,813,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $49,946,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

