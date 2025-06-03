Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,056.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $986.39 and its 200 day moving average is $977.03.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,035.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,161,193.58. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,195. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

