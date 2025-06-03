Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $659,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,308,000 after buying an additional 521,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,665,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after buying an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,839 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $264.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.53 and a 200 day moving average of $272.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.