Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Sells $3,166,800.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0%

Marriott International stock opened at $261.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day moving average of $265.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

