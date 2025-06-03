Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Trimmed by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 22,232.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 103,087.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 48,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Entergy Trading Down 0.2%

Entergy stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

