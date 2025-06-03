Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,553,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $169.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.