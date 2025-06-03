Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,390,037,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,878,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185,977 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.67. The company has a market cap of $373.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

