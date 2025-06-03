Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 115,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,688,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $314.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.08.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.