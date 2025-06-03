LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:NKE opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

