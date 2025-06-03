HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $243.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.87. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

