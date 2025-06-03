First Financial Corp IN Buys 353 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VAW opened at $191.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $215.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.26.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

