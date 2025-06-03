Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 5/15/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 115.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.37.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

