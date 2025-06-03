Rialto Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
