Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,083,000 after buying an additional 144,719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Republic Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,855,000 after buying an additional 218,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,045,000 after buying an additional 57,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,039,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.44.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $258.04 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.81 and a 12-month high of $258.42. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

