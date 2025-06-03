Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Drops By 16.4%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 7,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth about $277,704,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,101,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $140,442,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $76,362,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,509,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. SLM has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

