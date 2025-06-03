Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Decreases By 19.1%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Simpple Stock Down 10.7%
Shares of NASDAQ SPPL opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Simpple has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.
About Simpple
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simpple
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Are Buying Back Billions in Shares
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Super Micro Computer’s Upside Could Trigger a Short Squeeze
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Companies to Buy on This Early Cycle Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.