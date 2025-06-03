Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Decreases By 19.1%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Simpple Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SPPL opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Simpple has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

