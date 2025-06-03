Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.59). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $65.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quartz Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

