Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on STRO shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STRO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Price Performance
STRO opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sutro Biopharma
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- These 3 Stocks Are Buying Back Billions in Shares
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Super Micro Computer’s Upside Could Trigger a Short Squeeze
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Companies to Buy on This Early Cycle Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.