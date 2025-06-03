Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on STRO shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,052.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,206,330 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.