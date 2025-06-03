Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 97,200 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TARK opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.