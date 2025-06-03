HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 403 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $314.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.28. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.