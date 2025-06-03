Kwmg LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $376.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.28 and its 200-day moving average is $374.07. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $278.60 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

