Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $544.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

