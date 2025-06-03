Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,751 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $443.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

