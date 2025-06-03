First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day moving average is $303.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,047.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

