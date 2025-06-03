GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GEHC opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

