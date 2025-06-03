Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,170,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $111.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

