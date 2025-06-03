WPP plc (LON:WPP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 24.40 Per Share

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.33) per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 62.7% increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 577.55 ($7.82) on Tuesday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 490.60 ($6.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 903 ($12.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 569.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 695.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 23,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.67), for a total value of £149,574.40 ($202,620.43). Also, insider Andrew Scott sold 50,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.59), for a total value of £320,119.28 ($433,648.44). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Featured Stories

