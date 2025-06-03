Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 19.5% – What’s Next?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) dropped 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 101,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 82,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Banxa Trading Down 19.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

