Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,251 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.5% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.95.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $186.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

