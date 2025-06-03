Selway Asset Management Has $535,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Selway Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $175.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

