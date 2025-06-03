Level Financial Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Level Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $129.67. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.71.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

