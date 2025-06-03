Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Raised by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,897,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,553 shares of company stock worth $40,387,620 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.9%

CB stock opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.