Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 320.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 479,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 113,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

