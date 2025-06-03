Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $10,394,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,064 shares of company stock worth $8,381,948. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

