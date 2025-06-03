Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Down 12.6% – Here’s What Happened

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45.64 ($0.62). 20,706,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 3,525,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.20 ($0.71).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £362.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,013.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rockhopper Exploration plc will post -0.1899958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

