Unigestion Holding SA Has $13.58 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $192.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.83. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Wall Street Zen lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

