Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,163,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 765,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

