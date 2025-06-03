Heritage Family Offices LLP Invests $801,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,723,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

