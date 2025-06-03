Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 0.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.32.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

