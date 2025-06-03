ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $242,991,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 125,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $396.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

