ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 516 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 15.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.5% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 116,850.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 44.2% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $998,593. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $295.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

