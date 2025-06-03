iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.